'Markets will continue to attract more flows compared to bank deposits'

As stock markets are navigating a phase of consolidation, amid persistent global uncertainties, investors are looking for direction and clarity. Given this, Nikhil Ranka, chief investment officer – equity alternatives at Nuvama Asset Management, tells Nikita Vashisht in an email interview that retail investors could scout for bottom-up mid-caps and small-caps stocks to generate superior returns in this sideways market. Edited excerpts:

What is your overall view on the markets over the short-to-medium term?