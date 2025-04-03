Trump tariffs give India competitive edge in select sectors: Taher Badshah

Uncertainty was expected in equity markets following the US election, but the rapid pace of policy changes has exacerbated volatility, says Taher Badshah, chief investment officer at Invesco Mutual Fund. In a telephonic interview with Abhishek Kumar, Badshah said that the fund house has moderated earnings growth and returns expectation for the near-term. Edited excerpts:

What are the implications of Trump tariffs on India and global markets?

The 26 per cent tariff, while higher than expected, is considerably lower than those applied on other Asian countries such as China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and even Bangladesh. This can provide India a relative