Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Akums Drugs and Pharma's IPO gets fully-subscribed on Day 1 of offer

The Rs 1,875-crore initial share sale received bids for 2,07,92,684 shares, as against 1,51,62,239 shares on offer, translating to 1.37 times subscription

ipo market listing share market

The public issue has a price range of Rs 646 to Rs 679 per share.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 12:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals got fully-subscribed on the first day of subscription on Tuesday.
The Rs 1,875-crore initial share sale received bids for 2,07,92,684 shares, as against 1,51,62,239 shares on offer, translating to 1.37 times subscription, as per the NSE data.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The issue will conclude on August 1.
The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 3.35 times subscription, while the Non Institutional Investors part got subscribed 1.96 times. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 43 per cent subscription.
The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 680 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.73 crore shares valued at Rs 1,177 crore at the upper-end of the price band by promoters and an existing investor.
Those selling shares in the OFS are Sanjeev Jain, Sandeep Jain and Ruby QC Investment Holdings Pte Ltd.

More From This Section

Sebi returns IPO documents of Vishal Mega Mart, Avanse Fin, and 2 others

Ola Electric set for IPO with Rs 12-13 GMP, price band at Rs 72-76 a share

Bhavish Aggarwal may cash in Rs 288-cr gain from Ola Electric IPO; Details

Ola Electric IPO: 10 key points to know from India's 1st EV startup RHP

Akums Drugs IPO opens today: GMP up; should you bid? Check brokerage calls

The public issue has a price range of Rs 646 to Rs 679 per share

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday said it has collected Rs 829 crore from anchor investors.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt, fund the working capital requirements of the company, pursue inorganic growth initiatives through acquisition, and for general corporate purposes.
Brokerage houses have pegged the company's market capitalisation at Rs 10,697 crore post-issue.
Founded in 2004, Akums is a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas.
As of September 30, 2023, key clients for the company's CDMO business include Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, Cipla, Dabur India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hetero Healthcare, Ipca Laboratories, Mankind Pharma, MedPlus Health Services, Micro Labs, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Amishi Consumer Technologies (The Mom's Co).
ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India and Ambit Pvt Ltd are the running lead managers to the issue.
The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Govt plans regulatory crackdown on similar-sounding, look-alike drug brands

Ahead of IPO, Akums Drugs garners Rs 829 crore from anchor investors

Sun Pharma open to exploring acquisitions in global specialty portfolio

60 drug makers join govt scheme to modernise pharma manufacturing units

USFDA highlights quality concerns over drugs manufactured in India

Topics : Drug makers in India Drug pharmaceutical firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 12:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon