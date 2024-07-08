Open to inorganic opportunities in specialty drugs, says Sun Pharma

The country’s largest drugmaker by market share, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which has been investing consistently in developing a specialty drugs portfolio, says it is open to exploring inorganic opportunities in the global specialty portfolio as it ended the 2023-24 financial year with a strong net cash position of $2.4 bn.

In the 2023-24 annual report of the company, Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of Sun Pharma, said, "At year-end, Sun Pharma had a strong net cash position of approximately $2.4 billion, which enables us to explore inorganic opportunities, including but not limited to strengthening our global specialty portfolio."

During the year, Sun Pharma made investments towards enhancing its capabilities in the global specialty business. “We made critical hires in several functions, some of which are visible as new additions to the senior management team. Specifically, our focus has been to improve our in-house clinical development capabilities, for which we are building a clinical organisation, globalising our specialty assets beyond the US, and deepening our business development capabilities,” Shanghvi said.

As such, the specialty R&D spend has continued to increase in its bid to strengthen our innovation pipeline. “We spent $148 million on specialty R&D in FY24 vs $65 million in FY20, accounting for 78 per cent of the total R&D increase during the period,” the CMD noted.

The contribution of global specialty, the company’s new growth engine, has continued to increase and has grown from 7 per cent of consolidated revenues in FY19 to 18 per cent in FY24. In FY24, its R&D spend stood at $32 bn or 6.7 per cent of overall sales.

Sun Pharma started focusing on the specialty business to diversify the revenue streams.

“During the year, we filed approximately 250 formulation dossiers globally. In FY24, the company took steps to improve study enrolment for our global specialty pipeline candidates, including creating a clinical organisation within Sun and hiring key talent to lead the same. Sun Pharma also continues to scout for external R&D assets to strengthen the pipeline. R&D spending is expected to increase as clinical trials for specialty products gain traction,” Shanghvi said.

Some of the key products in Sun Pharma’s specialty portfolio include Ilumya (psoriasis drug), Winlevi (acne drug), Cequa (ophthalmic drug for dry eye disease), Odomzo (locally advanced basal cell carcinoma), and Levulan (keratosis of face and scalp).

Sun Pharma’s specialty R&D pipeline has six candidates undergoing clinical trials. Deuruxolitinib’s New Drug Application (NDA) was filed with USFDA for the treatment of moderate to severe alopecia areata during FY24. The FDA has assigned the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of July 2024 for our application. Open Label Extension studies for deuruxolitinib are ongoing. Its partner product Nidlegy is expected to be filed with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for locally advanced fully resectable melanoma during H1CY24. It is currently being investigated in Phase 2 trials for locally advanced melanoma and other non-melanoma skin cancers. Currently marketed drug Ilumya is undergoing Phase-3 clinical trials for the additional indication of treatment of psoriatic arthritis. Topline data for the studies is expected during H2CY25. Another drug, MM-II, has completed Phase-2B trials as a potential treatment for knee pain in patients with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. Phase-3 for the candidate is expected to begin during H1CY25.

SCD-044 is in Phase-2 clinical trials as a potential oral treatment for atopic dermatitis and moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Topline data for the indication of atopic dermatitis is expected to be available during H2CY24. Topline data for the indication of psoriasis is expected to be available during H1CY25.

The much-awaited GLP-1R (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor) agonist has completed Phase-1 clinical trials. Early clinical data demonstrated marked weight loss in single and multiple ascending dose studies. The drug was well tolerated, and we expect to start enrolling patients for Phase-2 trials during H2CY24.