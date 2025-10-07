Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anantam Highways Trust raises ₹180 cr as IPO opens for subscription

Proceeds from the public issue are expected to be utilised for funding infrastructure projects, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Anantam Highways Trust has collected Rs 180 crore from anchor investors as its Initial Public Offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Tuesday.

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, Minerva Ventures, Trust Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets, Edelweiss Life Insurance Company and Reliance General Insurance Company, among others, participated in the anchor round, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

Anantam Highways Trust allotted 1.8 crore units to these investors at Rs 100 apiece, the circular showed.

The infrastructure investment trust's Rs 400 crore IPO would conclude on October 9. The price band has been set between Rs 98-100 per unit.

Proceeds from the public issue are expected to be utilised for funding infrastructure projects, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

 

Anantam Highways Trust operates in the road and highway sector, with a portfolio of revenue-generating assets aimed at providing stable and predictable returns to investors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

