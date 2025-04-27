Ather Energy gears up for IPO, confident of edge in competitive EV market

Electric scooter maker Ather Energy, which is set to open public subscription for its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, April 28, is positioning itself to take on rivals in India’s highly competitive and price-sensitive electric two-wheeler market.

When asked how Ather plans to hold its ground against major players like Ola Electric, Bajaj, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor Company, Ravneet Phokela, chief business officer of Ather, pointed to the company’s performance over the past nine months as evidence of its resilience and competitive strength.

“We’re confident because we’ve proven we can compete, and compete hard, while continuing to innovate,”