Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Brigade Hotel Ventures raises ₹126 crore from 360 ONE ahead of IPO

Brigade Hotel Ventures raises ₹126 crore from 360 ONE ahead of IPO

Brigade Hotel Ventures is a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based real estate company Brigade Enterprises Ltd

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

The company will use around Rs 480 crore to cut debt and Rs 107 crore to purchase land. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd has raised Rs 126 crore by selling equity shares to 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management, ahead of its maiden public issue.

Brigade Hotel Ventures is a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based real estate company Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

In a statement on Friday, Brigade Hotel Ventures said it has "raised Rs 126 crore in a pre-IPO placement round." The company issued 1.4 crore equity shares to 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management Ltd (360 ONE) at Rs 90 per share.

This transaction represents 4.74 per cent of the company's pre-offer share capital.

According to the DRHP, the company's initial public offering (IPO) consisted of a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 900 crore.

 

Also Read

Crizac IPO gmp today

Last Day! Crizac IPO closes today; subscription rises 3x, GMP at 9%

Meesho

Meesho files confidential IPO papers with Sebi, targets ₹4,250 cr listing

trading, market, stocks

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO listing: Stock debuts at 34% premium; quick overview

IPO

India's IPO market eyes $2.4 bn in offerings in July on confidence revival

ipo market listing share market

Shadowfax Technologies files confidential DRHP for ₹2,500-crore IPO

The company will use around Rs 480 crore to cut debt and Rs 107 crore to purchase land.

The remaining proceeds will be to pursue inorganic growth.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd is one of the leading hospitality firms in South India. It entered into the hospitality business in 2004.

The company has a portfolio of nine operating hotels across Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kochi (Kerala), Mysuru (Karnataka) and the GIFT City (Gujarat) with 1,604 keys.

These properties are managed by global hospitality brands such as Marriott, AAPC India Hotel Management Pvt Ltd, and InterContinental Hotels Group (India) Pvt Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Meesho

E-commerce firm Meesho files confidentially for Rs 4,250 crore India IPO

Premiumipo market listing share market

DRHP filings surge to 118 in H12025 amid strong valuation appetite

HDB Financial

HDB Financial Services jumps 13% on debut, valued at ₹69,704 crore

initial public offering, IPO

Steamhouse India files confidential IPO papers to raise up to ₹700 cr

HDB Financial

HDB to debut on Mumbai bourse following biggest Indian IPO of 2025

Topics : initial public offerings IPOs initial public offering IPO Brigade group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon