Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / DRHP filings surge to 118 in H1 2025 amid strong valuation appetite

DRHP filings surge to 118 in H1 2025 amid strong valuation appetite

118 firms filed DRHPs in H1 2025 to raise Rs 1.6 trillion, up from 52 firms a year ago, as startups and promoters rush to tap favourable public market valuations

ipo market listing share market

The remainder of the year is likely to be more robust than the first half, with momentum expected to continue in terms of issue launches and filings.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The filing of draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) picked up pace during the first half of 2025, reflecting continued optimism among promoters to list, thanks to the attractive valuations on offer.
 
In the first half of 2025, 118 firms filed their offer documents, compared to 52 during the same period in 2024. The cumulative amount companies are seeking to raise via these filings is Rs 1.6 trillion, up from Rs 1 trillion in H1 2024.
 
Among the marquee companies filing offer documents this year are Groww, Pine Labs, Waterways Leisure Tourism (which operates Cordelia Cruises), Lalitha Jewellery Mart, Canara Robeco Asset Management and Physicswallah. Several companies have also taken the confidential filing route for IPOs—a newly introduced mechanism that allows them to keep DRHPs private until plans are finalised.
 
 
The DRHP is a preliminary document filed ahead of an IPO and contains key disclosures, including share offer size, financial statements and risk factors.
 
While IPO filings have continued at a robust pace, the number of mainboard IPOs in H1 2025 declined to 24 from 36 in the same period last year. 

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Silky Overseas IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 119x, GMP at 25%

ipo market listing share market

Travel Food Services IPO: Key dates, price band, GMP; all you need to know

HDB Financial Services IPO

HDB Financial shares get first 'Buy' call; Emkay Global predicts 22% upside

ipo market listing share market

Crizac invites bids for ₹860 crore IPO: GMP 8%, should you subscribe?

HDB Financial

HDB Financial shares list at 13% premium on BSE, beats GMP estimates

 
Experts say the strong pipeline of filings suggests large-scale issuances are likely in the second half of the year, provided market conditions remain supportive.
 
The IPO market was tepid in the first four months of 2025, with 10 companies raising Rs 18,704 crore, before activity picked up in May and June. March marked the first month in nearly two years without a single IPO, while April saw just one deal.
 
The sell-off in the secondary market that began in October 2024—driven by concerns over slowing corporate earnings and high valuations—contributed to the subdued IPO environment earlier this year.
 
However, companies continued to file offer documents even during months without IPO activity. Bankers noted that a public issue is typically an 18-month process, with DRHP preparation and Sebi approval taking up to six months, followed by a 12-month window to launch the deal. Given this timeline, issuers prefer to remain prepared for more stable market windows.
 
“FPI selling intensity had increased for a few months till March, and there were concerns around corporate earnings and Trump tariffs. Now that those concerns have receded and FPIs have become net buyers again, domestic flows remain strong, and companies are proceeding with their IPO plans. Moreover, public market valuations are very attractive,” said V Jayasankar, managing director, Kotak Investment Banking.
 
The remainder of the year is likely to be more robust than the first half, with momentum expected to continue in terms of issue launches and filings.
 
“With the sentiment now improving, I expect at least a similar number of DRHPs to be filed in the second half as well. An IPO is the eventual goal of most venture capital and private equity-backed startups. We will see several more new-age companies filing their DRHPs going forward. As per our data, there are at least 70 such startups that have announced their intent to go public but have not yet filed,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database.

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Steamhouse India files confidential IPO papers to raise up to ₹700 cr

HDB Financial

HDB to debut on Mumbai bourse following biggest Indian IPO of 2025

Shadowfax Technologies

Flipkart-backed Shadowfax Technologies files for Rs 2,500 crore IPO

IPO

India's IPO market eyes $2.4 bn in offerings in July on confidence revival

Hero MotoCorp

Hero Motors files draft papers for ₹1,200 cr IPO; looks to reduce debt

Topics : Stock Market IPOs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon