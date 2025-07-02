Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDB Financial Services jumps 13% on debut, valued at ₹69,704 crore

HDB Financial Services jumps 13% on debut, valued at ₹69,704 crore

HDB Financial Services gains over 13 per cent on market debut with Rs 69,704 crore valuation after strong IPO demand, though RBI's stake cap proposal could weigh on outlook

HDB Financial

HDB Financial Services is a diversified, upper-tier NBFC that offers loans through three key verticals: enterprise lending, asset finance and consumer finance.

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDB Financial Services witnessed a strong debut on the bourses, with its shares climbing more than 13 per cent over its issue price. The non-banking financial company's (NBFC) shares closed at ₹840.3, a gain of ₹100.3, or 13.55 per cent, above its issue price of ₹740. Trading volume was robust, with shares worth over ₹7,400 crore exchanged on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE, with its share hitting a low of ₹827 and a high of ₹851.
 
At the end of trading, HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, was valued at ₹69,704 crore, up from ₹61,253 crore during the initial public offering (IPO). This valuation places the company as the eighth most valuable NBFC in India.
 
 
The significant rise was driven by strong demand from institutional investors during the company's ₹12,500 crore IPO, the largest of the year and the fifth largest in the domestic market. The IPO had received 17 times more demand than the shares on offer, generating bids worth ₹1.6 trillion, with over 80 per cent of the bids coming from institutional investors.
 
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of ₹2,500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹10,000 crore by HDFC Bank. HDB Financial Services plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its core capital base, positioning it for accelerated growth.  ALSO READ: Will continue supporting HDB Financial post-IPO as well: HDFC Bank CEO
 
HDB Financial Services is a diversified, upper-tier NBFC that offers loans through three key verticals: enterprise lending, asset finance, and consumer finance. As of March 31, 2025, its secured loans constituted 73 per cent of the total loan book. In FY25, the company reported a net profit of approximately ₹2,180 crore.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

