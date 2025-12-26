Friday, December 26, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment: Applicants can check their status on the official websites of NSE and BSE, or the registrar MUFG Intime India

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the maiden public issue of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality, a multispeciality healthcare services provider, is expected to be finalised today. However, the IPO received a decent response from investors with an overall subscription of around 5.21 times. 
 
According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Gujarat Kidney IPO received bids for 68.96 million shares against 13.22 million shares on offer. The portion booked for retail investors was booked 19.04 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 5.73 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was booked only 1.06 times. 
 
 
With the subscription window now closed, investors are waiting for the allotment details, which are expected to be issued later today. Once the allotment process is completed, applicants can check their allotment status on the official websites of NSE and BSE, or the registrar MUFG Intime India.

Steps to check Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment status on BSE:

  • Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity
  • Choose 'Gujarat Kidney' from the list of IPOs
  • Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
  • Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page
  • Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status

Steps to check Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment on MUFG Intime:

  • Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
  • From the dropdown menu, select 'Gujarat Kidneys' under the list of IPOs
  • Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC
  • Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status

Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Gujarat Kidney were trading flat at ₹114 per share in the grey market.

Gujarat Kidney IPO listing date

Gujarat Kidney IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, December 22, and closed on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfers of shares to the respective demat accounts on December 29. Shares of Gujarat Kidney are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

