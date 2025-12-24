Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO subscribed 5.2 times on final day

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO subscribed 5.2 times on final day

The Rs 251 crore initial public offering of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality saw strong retail interest, closing with a 5.21-times subscription despite volatility in secondary markets

The Rs 251 crore IPO was priced in a band of Rs 108 to Rs 114 per share.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality was subscribed 5.21 times on the final day of its issue on Wednesday. The retail and non-institutional portions were subscribed to 19.04 and 5.73, respectively. The quota for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 1.06 times.
 
The ₹251 crore IPO was priced between ₹108 and ₹114 per share. The IPO was entirely a fresh issue, and the company plans to utilise the proceeds for proposed acquisitions, part payment of purchase consideration for an already acquired hospital, acquisition of additional shareholding in a subsidiary, capital expenditure requirements, and debt repayment.
 
 
The company operates a chain of mid-sized multispecialty hospitals with a total operational bed capacity of 340.  2025 has been a blockbuster year for IPOs, with 103 companies listing, the most in 25 years. This also marks the first time India has seen two consecutive years of record primary-market fundraising; historically, a blockbuster year has been followed by two to three quieter ones.
 
The boom comes despite a volatile backdrop for secondary markets. Corporate profit softness and uncertainty around the trade deal with the US have weighed on markets this year. Yet the IPO market has remained resilient.

