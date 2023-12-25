Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Half dozen companies to get listed this week in Indian equity market

Analysts said the returns, despite the subscription, could be muted as market activity will be a bit tepid during the holiday season

ipo market listing share market

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Half a dozen companies are getting listed in the Indian equity market this week. Muthoot Microfin, Suraj Real Estate Developers, and Motisons Jewellers are getting listed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Credo Brands, Happy Forgings, and RBZ Jewellers will make their market debuts on Wednesday, and Azad Engineering will make its debut on Thursday. Together, these companies have raised Rs 3,910 crore and have garnered subscriptions between 12 and 173 times. Analysts said the returns, despite the subscription, could be muted as market activity will be a bit tepid during the holiday season.

"There is a fear of missing out amongst investors whenever the Initial Public Offering (IPO) market is buoyant. And they end up applying to whichever IPO comes. The shares getting listed this week are a mixed bag. Two of them were low-sized issues. Both will trade in the trade-to-trade category; one cannot expect much from them," said Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

There will be a discrepancy between the grey market premium and listing gains this time, Kejriwal added.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Main-board IPOs weather global headwinds, collect Rs 52,000-cr in 2023

Ola Electric to launch IPO, looks to raise Rs 5,500 cr via fresh share sale

Azad Engineering IPO receives 80.60 times subscription on last day offer

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO opens Wed: Price band at Rs 95-100/share

Gretex Share Broking files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Topics : IPO listing share market Indian equity markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon