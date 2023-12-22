Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Azad Engineering IPO receives 80.60 times subscription on last day offer

Azad Engineering supplies products to global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the aerospace and defence, energy, and oil and gas industries

IPO

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial share sale of Azad Engineering received 80.60 times subscription on the last day of offer on Friday.
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) got bids for 81,58,60,388 shares against 1,01,22,705 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched a whopping 179.66 times subscription while the non-institutional investors part received 87.55 times subscription. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 23.71 times.
The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 500 crore.
The IPO had a price range of Rs 499-524 a share.
Azad Engineering Ltd on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 221 crore from anchor investors.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure of the company, payment of debt, and general corporate purposes.
Azad Engineering supplies products to global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the aerospace and defence, energy, and oil and gas industries.
The company's customers include General Electric, Honeywell International Inc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens Energy, Eaton Aerospace, and MAN Energy Solutions SE.
Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets and Anand Rathi Advisors were the managers to the offer.
The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Also Read

Bihar CM Kumar pays tribute to Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary

Azad Engineering receives Sebi's approval to raise Rs 740 crore IPO

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

India's IPO momentum seen growing on prospects of political stability

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO opens Wed: Price band at Rs 95-100/share

Gretex Share Broking files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Pharma firm Innova Captab IPO subscribed 1.40 times on first day of offer

RBZ Jewellers IPO receives 16.86 times subscription on last day of offer

Credo Brands' IPO gets subscribed 51.85 times on heavy demand from buyers

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : initial public offerings IPOs initial public offering IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon