Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Shri Balaji Valve Components IPO opens Wed: Price band at Rs 95-100/share

Pune-based Shri Balaji Valve Components is into manufacturing of valve components for industries like power, construction, oil and gas, and pharma

ipo market listing share market

The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of 21.6 lakh equity shares, it said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Steel products maker Shri Balaji Valve Components on Friday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 95-100 per share for its Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The issue will open for public subscription on December 27 and conclude on December 29, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of 21.6 lakh equity shares, it said.
At the upper end of the prices, the company aims to raise about Rs 21.60 crore from the public issue.
The company's shares are scheduled on the BSE-SME segment.
The sole book-running lead manager to the issue is Hem Securities Ltd, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the IPO.
Proceeds from the issue will be utilised in funding capital expenditure towards the installation of additional plants and machines, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.
Pune-based Shri Balaji Valve Components is into manufacturing of valve components for industries like power, construction, oil and gas, and pharma.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Gretex Share Broking files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Pharma firm Innova Captab IPO subscribed 1.40 times on first day of offer

RBZ Jewellers IPO receives 16.86 times subscription on last day of offer

Credo Brands' IPO gets subscribed 51.85 times on heavy demand from buyers

Emcure Pharmaceuticals refiles IPO papers to Sebi, trims issue size

Topics : SEBI initial public offerings IPOs initial public offering IPO India IPO IPO activity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon