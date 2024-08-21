Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Interarch Building Products IPO gets subscribed to 93.46 times on last day

Interarch Building Products IPO gets subscribed to 93.46 times on last day

The Rs 600-crore initial share sale received bids for 43,87,96,464 shares against 46,91,585 shares on offer, as per NSE data

IPO

The price range for the offer is fixed at Rs 850-900 per share.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of construction solutions provider Interarch Building Products got subscribed a whopping 93.46 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.
The Rs 600-crore initial share sale received bids for 43,87,96,464 shares against 46,91,585 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 205.41 times subscription while the quota for Non-Institutional Investors fetched 128.42 times subscription. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part got subscribed 19.11 times.
The initial public offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 44,47,630 equity shares.
The price range for the offer is fixed at Rs 850-900 per share.
The IPO of Interarch Building Products was fully subscribed on the first day of subscription on Monday.

More From This Section

IPO

IPO fee pool to surpass 2023's total; Ola, FirstCry spell gains for bankers

IPO

Haryana-based Innovision files IPO papers with Sebi, eyes Rs 315 cr

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

IPO-bound Kalpataru Ltd's net loss narrows to Rs 101 cr in last fiscal

ipo market listing share market

TruAlt Bioenergy files IPO papers with Sebi as it aims to mop up Rs 750 cr

IPO

Interarch Building Products IPO gets fully subscribed on Day 1 of offer

The initial share sale will conclude on August 21.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for capital expenditures, system upgrades and general corporate purposes.
Interarch Building Products is one of the leading turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution providers in India with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing and on-site project management capabilities for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings.
Ambit Pvt Ltd and Axis Capital are book-running lead managers to the offer.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IPO

Alphabet-backed NBFC Aye Finance to launch Rs 2k cr IPO in a year: Report

ipo market listing share market

Interarch Building Products IPO ends today: GMP zooms 40%; Should you bid?

IPO

Orient Technologies IPO opens today: GMP jumps 15%; should you subscribe?

stock market, growth, investors, investments, brokers, funds

Market guide: Nifty may consolidate; Fed minutes, Orient Tech IPO eyed

ipo market listing share market

Unimech Aerospace Ltd files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 500 cr IPO

Topics : IPOs initial public offerings IPOs initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon