Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Investor subscribe Vraj Iron IPO 119 times of offer size on last day

The Rs 171-crore initial share sale received bids for 73,07,13,312 shares against 61,38,462 shares on offer, as per NSE data

ipo market listing share market

Aryaman Financial Services was the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services was the registrar for the IPO.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Vraj Iron and Steel got subscribed 119 times on the last day of bidding on Friday helped by heavy participation from institutional investors.
The Rs 171-crore initial share sale received bids for 73,07,13,312 shares against 61,38,462 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The quota for non-institutional investors received a whopping 208.81 times subscription, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 163.90 times. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 54.93 times subscription.
Vraj Iron and Steel on Tuesday said it raised a little over Rs 51 crore from anchor investors.
The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer-for-sale component.
Shares were available for public subscription in the range of Rs 195 to Rs 207 per scrip.
The company will use the IPO proceeds for expansion projects at the Bilaspur facility in Chhattisgarh and general corporate purposes.
Raipur-based Vraj Iron and Steel is into manufacturing sponge iron, MS (Mid Steel) billets, and TMT (Thermo Mechanical Treatment) bars.
It operates through two manufacturing plants at Raipur and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.
Aryaman Financial Services was the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services was the registrar for the IPO.
Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Investors subscribe Vraj Iron IPO 3.46 times offer size on day 1 of bidding

PremiumStartup funding

Fintech company Cred's Kunal Shah is top startup founder-investor

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

Venture Capital firm Peak XV Partners most active investor in India: Hurun

tax nri laptop personal finance

Planning for FY25, making safe investments: Top personal finance stories

IPO

Investors subscribe SRM Contractors IPO 17.40 times on day two of bidding

Topics : Stock Market Investor IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon