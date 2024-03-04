Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Investors subscribe R K Swamy IPO 2.18 times on first day of bidding

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 7.84 times and non-institutional investors part received 2.97 times subscription

IPO

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering of integrated marketing services firm R K Swamy was subscribed 2.18 times on the first day of bidding on Monday.
The Rs 423.56 crore-initial share sale received bids for 1,79,73,350 shares against 82,32,946 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 7.84 times and non-institutional investors part received 2.97 times subscription. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1 per cent.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 173 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 87 lakh equity shares worth Rs 250.56 crore at the upper end of the price band.
The IPO comes in a price range of Rs 270-288 a share.
RK Swamy Ltd on Friday said it has collected Rs 187 crore from anchor investors.
Funds raised through the fresh issue would be used for setting up a digital video content production studio, establishing new customer experience centres and computer-aided telephonic interview centres as well as for general corporate purposes.
Also, funds would be utilised for investment in the IT infrastructure development of RK Swamy Ltd and its subsidiaries Hansa Research and Hansa Customer Equity.
RK Swamy Ltd is the largest Indian majority-owned integrated marketing services provider in India, offering a single-window solution for creative, media, data analytics, and market research services.
SBI Capital Markets, IIFL Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are managers to the offer.

Also Read

Subramanian Swamy birthday: Interesting facts about this politician

RK Swamy to launch Rs 173 cr IPO, OFS of 8.7 mn equity shares on Mar 4

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi HC seeking probe against Axis Bank

RK Swamy's Rs 423 cr IPO with price band of Rs 270-288 to open on March 4

IPO craze: Three firms to collectively raise Rs 1,325 crore next week

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO subscribed 8 times on last day of offer

Mukka Proteins IPO subscribed 6.96 times on the second day of offer

Bharat Highways InvIT's Rs 2,500 crore IPO fully subscribed on day two

Platinum Industries' Rs 235 crore IPO subscribed 98.99 times on closing day

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPOs stock markets Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon