Subramanian Swamy birthday: Interesting facts about this politician

Today is the 84th birthday of the Hindu nationalist leader, scholar of economics and law, former Union Minister, and veteran BJP leader, Subramanian Swamy. He was born on 5 September 1939, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

On the birthday of such a political figure of the country, who has devoted considerable time of his life towards raising different issues of the country from the time of Emergency to the Ram Janmabhoomi, his fans are extending good wishes to him for a healthy and successful political life. On his birthday, let's recall some of the achievements and interesting facts.

Swamy is known to be forthright in his stand on matters of public interest and can be frequently seen taking on his own party leadership on critical issues.

Subramanian Swamy: Interesting facts

• It was Swamy's work in 1981 that resulted in Hindu devotees getting entry to the popular Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and the pilgrimage route was reopened. The issue was resolved during his meeting with Deng Xiaoping, the leader of China at the time.

• Swamy was the Planning Commission and Union Minister of Commerce and Law member during the time of 1990-91. It is not widely known that he was the one who developed the blueprint for the significant economic reforms while Chandra Shekhar Singh was serving as prime minister.

• Backed by a full Rockefeller scholarship in over two years, Swamy at 24 finished his PhD from Harvard.

• He had proposed to deny Muslims the voting rights unless they recognize “having a Hindu legacy,” Harvard College dropped his two summer economics courses instructed by Swami from its curriculum as a result.

• Swami’s paper was published in 1974 based on the theory of index numbers with Paul Samuelson, the main American who won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences.

• Swamy has taken on the Gandhi family without help from anyone else for many years. He has accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of funds embezzlement in the National Herald Case. Swamy said that the Gandhis started a new company called Young India Company to pay off the debt with money from the Congress party funds.

• Swamy is viewed as an authority on the Chinese economy and, particularly, comparative analysis of India and China. He wrote the book "Economic Growth in China and India, 1952-70: A Comparative Appraisal". He learned Chinese/Mandarin in only 3 months.

Major Achievements of the Subramanian Swamy

• Subramanian Swamy was one of the political party's founding members that won elections post emergency. He was made the Cabinet Minister despite the fact that he was the opposition leader.

• Swamy moved to the High Court to scrap the project in which the 'Ram Sethu' was cut through and he got successful in it.

• In 1963, the paper "Notes on Fractile Graphical Analysis" by Swamy was published in Econometrica.

• Swamy was appointed Commission on Labour Standards and International Trade's chairman by former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao in 1994.

• He likewise serves as the Board of Governors of the SCMS Group of Educational Institutions's chairman in Kerala. He has written about India's foreign policy, mostly about relations with Pakistan, Israel, and the People's Republic of China (PRC).