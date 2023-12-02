Sensex (0.74%)
Jamshedpur-based Kross files Rs 500 crore maiden IPO papers with Sebi

The maiden public issue of the Jamshedpur-based company comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 250 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to Rs 250 crore by promoters

IPO

The company counts Ashok Leyland and Tata International DLT Pvt Ltd as its key clients supplies.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Kross Ltd -- a specialist in manufacturing forging components for top OEMs -- has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 500 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The maiden public issue of the Jamshedpur-based company comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 250 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to Rs 250 crore by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.
The OFS portion consists of equity shares to the tune of up to Rs 168 crore by Sudhir Rai and Rs 82 crore by Anita Rai.
The company may undertake a pre-IPO placement of its securities worth up to Rs 50 crore. If such placement is undertaken, the fresh issue size will be reduced.
Kross proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue for the purchase of machinery and equipment, payment of debt, and funding the working capital requirements of the company.
Besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.
Founded in 1991, Kross is a diversified player focused on manufacturing and supply of trailer axle and suspension assembly and a wide range of forged and precision machined high performance safety critical parts for medium and heavy commercial vehicles and farm equipment segments.
The company counts Ashok Leyland and Tata International DLT Pvt Ltd as its key clients supplies.
As of FY23, the company's revenue from operations was Rs 489 crore with a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 31 crore.
Equirus Capital is the book running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Jharkhand initial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

