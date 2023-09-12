Updater Services receives Sebi's approval to float IPO of Rs 400 cr

Confirmation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Integrated facilities management Updater Services Ltd has received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1.33 crore equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders.
Those who will be selling shares in the OFS are Tangi Facility Solutions Private Ltd, India Business Excellence Fund-II and India Business Excellence Fund-IIA.
Also, the company may consider a pre-IPO placement, aggregating up to Rs 80 crore. If such a placement is completed then the size of the fresh issue is reduced.
Updater Services Ltd, which filed its draft papers with the markets regulator in March, obtained its observations letter on September 4, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed on Tuesday.
In Sebi's parlance, obtaining an observation letter implies its approval to float the initial share sale.

Going by the draft papers, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt, funding working capital requirements, pursuing inorganic initiatives and general corporate purposes.
The company offers integrated facilities management services and business support services to its clients.
It caters to customer segments across sectors such as FMCG, manufacturing and engineering, BFSI, healthcare, IT/ITes, automobiles, logistics and warehousing, airports, ports, infrastructure and retail.
IIFL Securities Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
Equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 1:13 PM IST

