Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Juniper Hotels IPO subscribed 2.07 times on concluding day of the issue

The company's Rs 1,800-crore IPO was entirely a fresh issue and was priced between Rs 342 to Rs 360 per share. At the top end of the price band, Juniper is valued at around Rs 8,000 crore

ipo market listing share market

Representative Picture

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of Juniper Hotels was subscribed 2.07 times on Friday, the concluding day of the issue. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 2.9 times, the high net worth individual portion by 85 per cent, and the retail investor portion by 1.2 times. Market players said the lukewarm response was on account of the poor post-listing performance of stocks listed this month.

The company's Rs 1,800-crore IPO was entirely a fresh issue and was priced between Rs 342 to Rs 360 per share. At the top end of the price band, Juniper is valued at around Rs 8,000 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds of the issue to repay its debts. Juniper is a luxury hotel development and ownership company and operates the Hyatt-branded hotels.

The company has a portfolio of 162 hotels and serviced apartments and operates 1,836 keys as of September 30, 2023.

The company's hotels and serviced apartments are present across the luxury and upscale categories of hotels in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Raipur, and Hampi.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

GPT Healthcare's Rs 525 cr IPO gets 37% subscription on first day of offer

Juniper Hotels' Rs 1,800 cr IPO gets 23% subscription on 2nd day of offer

Exicom Tele-Systems IPO to raise Rs 429 cr; sets price band at Rs 135-142

Bharat Highways Invit to float IPO on Feb 28, price set at Rs 98-100 a unit

Juniper Hotels IPO receives 11% subscription on first day of offer

Topics : IPO stock market trading listing share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon