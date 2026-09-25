KKR-backed e-bus maker PMI Electro confidentially files for India IPO

KKR-backed electric bus maker ​PMI Electro Mobility Solutions has ​confidentially filed draft papers for ‌an initial public offering in Mumbai, a newspaper advertisement showed on Friday.

Founded in 2017, PMI Electro Mobility is an electric commercial vehicle manufacturer with a fleet of 3,300 e-buses across 34 cities ‌in India.

US private equity firm KKR had earlier this year invested around $310 million in PMI Electro Mobility Solutions and its e-bus platform Allfleet India.

PMI ​Electro competes with listed rivals Olectra Greentech JBM Auto ‌and Tata Motors in India.

Under India's ​confidential filing ‌process, companies can submit draft IPO ‌documents to the market regulator without making them public, allowing ‌them to ​shield sensitive ​financial and business information while seeking regulatory feedback.