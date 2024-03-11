Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Krystal sets Rs 680-715 price band to raise Rs 300 cr capital via IPO

The IPO comprises Rs 175 crore in fresh issue and Rs 125 crore in offer-for-sale by the promoters (at the upper-end of the price band)

IPO

The company began operations in 2000 as a private security staff provider and from 2005 entered the facility management segment

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Facility management and security services provider Krystal Integrated Services on Monday fixed a price-band of Rs 680-715 a share for its Rs 300-crore initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO comprises Rs 175 crore in fresh issue and Rs 125 crore in offer-for-sale by the promoters (at the upper-end of the price band).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Post-issue, the overall promoter holding led by promoter Pravin Ramesh Lad and his family (Krystal Family Holdings) will come down to close to 70 per cent.
The floor price is 68 times the face value of the shares and the cap price is 71.50 times the face value of the shares which has a face value of Rs 10, chief executive Sanjay S Dighe said here.
The anchor investor bidding will begin on Wednesday and the issue opens for public subscription from Thursday.
The company will use the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards part repayment of its debt of Rs 187 crore; funding working capital requirements of Rs 100 crore and capital expenditure for purchasing new machinery for Rs 10 crore.
The company had reported a revenue of Rs 707 crore and net income of Rs 39 crore in FY23.
The company began operations in 2000 as a private security staff provider and from 2005 entered the facility management segment.
Around 70 per cent of its facility management business comes from government agencies/departments, including some of the leading airports, the BMC headquarters and many temples.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

MCX shares hit record highs; Krystal Integrated Services files IPO papers

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Investors subscribe Gopal Snacks IPO 1.39 times on Day 2 of bidding

Investors subscribe JG Chemicals IPO 27.78 times on last day of offer

JG Chemicals' Rs 251.2 crore IPO subscribed 6.39 times on Day 2 of offer

Popular Vehicles sets price band at Rs 280-295 for its Rs 602 crore IPO

Gopal Snacks collects Rs 194 cr capital from anchor investors ahead of IPO

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Management IPOs fundings capital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon