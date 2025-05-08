Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Pre-IPO startups urge Sebi to allow Esops for founders post-listing

Pre-IPO startups urge Sebi to allow Esops for founders post-listing

Startups with diluted founder stakes seek Sebi's nod to issue Esops post-listing as they look to retain leadership alignment and reward long-term value creation

ipo market listing share market

Legal experts highlight that multiple funding rounds often dilute founder stakes to minimal levels, making Esops a critical tool to retain their alignment with the company’s growth.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pre-IPO startups, where founder holdings have been significantly diluted, are urging the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to allow greater flexibility in issuing Employee Stock Options (Esops) to founders—including those granted post-listing.
 
Currently, Sebi regulations prohibit Esop issuance to promoters. However, in a recent proposal, the regulator suggested allowing founders (classified as promoters or part of the promoter group) to retain or exercise Esop benefits granted up to one year before filing draft IPO papers.
 
Legal experts highlight that multiple funding rounds often dilute founder stakes to minimal levels, making Esops a critical tool to retain their alignment with the company’s growth.
 
 
Kaushik Mukherjee, partner at IndusLaw, said, “While permitting pre-IPO Esops for founders is a positive step, post-listing incentives should also be considered. Founders drive the business, and their continued motivation benefits shareholders and the company alike.”
 
A stock market fintech startup planning an IPO recently petitioned Sebi for relaxation on post-listing Esop issuance to founders, sources said. The appeal gains even more relevance for startups that have “reverse flipped” to India from jurisdictions such as the US, where Esop norms are more lenient.

Also Read

NSE, NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE

NSE denies seeking finance ministry help over Sebi IPO approval delay

PremiumSunil Khaitan, managing director (MD) and head of India Financing Group at Goldman Sachs

If macro conditions hold, IPOs will top 2024's record tally: Sunil Khaitan

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi bars Synoptics, promoters over IPO fund misuse, probes 20 SMEs

Ather Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

Ather Energy IPO manages to scrape through; achieves 1.4x subscription

PremiumShridhar Balakrishnan, group chief executive officer, Duroflex

With IPO in sight, mattress maker Duroflex aims double-digit revenue growth

 
However, experts doubt Sebi will ease restrictions further.
 
Archana Tewary, partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, explained, “Post-listing, share value is market-driven, and founder incentives must align with broader corporate governance standards. Differentiating startup founders from other listed company promoters raises parity concerns.”
 
Akshat Khetan, founder of AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services, added that Sebi prioritises uniformity and investor protection. “Promoter status entails responsibilities beyond stakeholding—it’s tied to the company’s long-term growth, not just current ownership,” he said.
 
The debate follows a recent case where a fintech founder had to forfeit Esops worth over Rs 1,800 crore due to regulatory constraints. While startups argue for founder-friendly Esop policies, Sebi’s stance remains anchored in safeguarding investor interests, say legal experts.

More From This Section

IPO, Initial public offerings

PSIT files Rs 472 crore IPO for PropShare Titania, its second SM Reit

ICRA

ICRA expects five co-working segment IPOs raising over ₹7,000 cr by 2026

IPO

India's IPO market loses steam as global jitters, tensions deter investors

Oyo hotel

Oyo delays IPO to 2026 after SoftBank pushback, targets $7 bn valuation

ipo market listing share market

Justo Realfintech files draft papers with BSE SME to raise funds via IPO

Topics : IPO Start-ups Esops

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon