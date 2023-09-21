close
Sensex (-0.85%)
66230.24 -570.60
Nifty (-0.80%)
19742.35 -159.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.89%)
40184.85 -359.00
Nifty Smallcap (-1.38%)
5728.75 -80.05
Nifty Bank (-1.68%)
44623.85 -760.75
Heatmap

Sai Silks Kalamandir's IPO subscribed 33% a day ahead of its close

Sai Silks is looking to raise Rs 600 crore in fresh capital, which will be used to set up 30 new stores and two warehouses to help fuel its growth

IPO

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sai Silks Kalamandir's IPO was subscribed 33 per cent a day ahead of its close. Including the Rs 360 crore bids received from anchor investors, the saree retailer has so far garnered bids worth Rs 640 crore as against shares worth Rs 1,200 crore on offer.

Sai Silks is looking to raise Rs 600 crore in fresh capital, which will be used to set up 30 new stores and two warehouses to help fuel its growth. As of July 2023, the company operated 54 stores across four formats: Kalamandir, VaraMahalakshmi Silks, Mandir and KLM Fashion Mall.

For the year ended 2022-23 (FY23), Sai Silks had reported a net profit of Rs 97.6 crore on revenues of Rs 1,351 crore. At the top-end of the price band, the company is valued at Rs 3,405 crore (post dilution)—about 35 times its FY23 earnings. Analysts believe given the company's high growth prospects and peer-group valuations, long-term investors can subscribe to the IPO. Peers such as Vedant Fashions and TCNS Clothing are currently trading at a P/E multiple of 74x and 88x, respectively, pointed out an analyst.

"We assign a 'subscribe for long term' rating to the IPO given the fair valuation of the stock, further expansion in high-margin store formats, and positive outlook on rising demand for sarees in South India, coupled with an expectation of a rise in discretionary spending and a rise in per capita income. IPO proceeds would also be deployed towards reducing payable days, thereby leading to improved gross margins," said a note by Indsec.

"The company has significant scope for growth, considering its diverse product profile and extensive client base, and expanding into the high growth and largest saree market, Chennai and the rest of Tamil Nadu, besides scope for improvement in operating margins, resulting in healthy earnings and returns ratios," said a note by Deven Choksey Research.



SignatureGlobal subscribed 1.6 times

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Signature Global's Rs 730 cr IPO receives 54% subscription on first day

Updater Services' IPO starts Sept 25, with fresh issue of up to Rs 400 cr

Signature Global raises Rs 318.5 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Signature Global raises Rs 318.5 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Jupiter Life Line shares soar 46% on debut; SAMHI Hotels subscribed 5.3x


The IPO of realty developer SignatureGlobal (SGL) India was subscribed 1.6 times on Thursday. The company's IPO consists of Rs 603 crore worth of fresh fund raise and Rs 127 crore of secondary share sale. At the upper-end of the price band of Rs 385, the company is valued at Rs 5,409 crore. As of March 31, 2023, SGL had sold 27,965 residential and commercial units, all within the Delhi NCR region. SGL's IPO also closes on Friday.
Topics : IPO stock markets Indian markets

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAsian Games 2023 Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveParineeti-Raghav Chadha weddingGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Schedule tTdayUS Federal Reserve Rates

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: ReportsNvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha todaySpecial session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 citiesIndia counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon