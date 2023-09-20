close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

Updater Services' IPO starts Sept 25, with fresh issue of up to Rs 400 cr

The three-day Initial Public Offering (IPO) will conclude on September 27 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on September 22, according to the Red Herring Prospectus

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The initial share sale of integrated facilities management company Updater Services Ltd will open for public subscription on September 25.
The three-day Initial Public Offering (IPO) will conclude on September 27 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on September 22, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 80 lakh equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders.
Under the OFS, Tangi Facility Solutions Private Ltd, India Business Excellence Fund-II and India Business Excellence Fund-IIA will be selling shares of the company.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt, funding working capital requirements, pursuing inorganic initiatives and general corporate purposes.
The company offers integrated facilities management services and business support services to its clients. It caters to customer segments across sectors such as FMCG, manufacturing and engineering, BFSI, healthcare, IT/ITes, automobiles, logistics and warehousing, airports, ports, infrastructure and retail.

Also Read

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

Signature Global raises Rs 318.5 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Signature Global raises Rs 318.5 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Jupiter Life Line shares soar 46% on debut; SAMHI Hotels subscribed 5.3x

Zaggle Prepaid IPO subscribed 12.57 times on last day of subscription

Yatra Online IPO receives 30% subscription on second day of bidding

IIFL Securities Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market IPOs Fundraising

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon