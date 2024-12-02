Business Standard
Sebi clears 7 IPOs, paving way for over Rs 12,000 crore fund-raise

Sebi clears 7 IPOs, paving way for over Rs 12,000 crore fund-raise

All seven issues, which received the nod last week, are a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale

SEBI

(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved seven new initial public offers (IPOs), including Ecom Express, International Gemological Institute of India, and Ventive Hospitality. The approvals potentially pave the way for over Rs 12,000 crore in capital raising from the public market over the next few months.
 
All seven issues, which received the nod last week, are a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS). Other IPOs approved include Carraro India, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, Trualt Bioenergy, and Concord Enviro System.
 
Blackstone-owned International Gemological Institute’s issue will offer a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,250 crore and an OFS of Rs 2,750 crore. Ventive Hospitality, Blackstone Group’s joint venture with Panchshil Realty, had filed its papers to raise Rs 2,000 crore. Auto parts manufacturer Carraro had filed its draft documents in August to raise Rs 1,800 crore, while Ecom Express’ Rs 2,600 crore IPO consists of a Rs 1,284.50 crore fresh issue and an OFS worth Rs 1,315.50 crore.
 

Topics : SEBI IPOs Markets

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

