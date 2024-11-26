Suraksha Diagnostic to go deeper in eastern markets; IPO opens November 29

Kolkata-based Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd says it plans to stay focused on the eastern India market, which it feels is underserved, as the company's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription from November 29. The company has set a price band of Rs 420–441 per share for its Rs 846.25 crore issue. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS).
Ritu Mittal, joint managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of SDL, said that the company aims to invest Rs 70 crore every year for the next 3–4 years to open 4–5 large centres and 10–12 smaller centres annually. This would be funded from internal accruals. Somnath Chatterjee, chairman and joint managing director, SDL, said that West Bengal and the eastern markets are largely underserved. Suraksha is still not present in 8–9 districts of West Bengal. It aims to expand within West Bengal and the north-eastern states of Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya instead of spreading to other geographies. At present, it draws 44 per cent of its revenues from radiology and 56 per cent from pathology tests. It has an Ebitda margin of 35.7 per cent as of the June quarter of FY25, beating peers like Dr Lal Pathlabs, Thyrocare, and Metropolis. South-based chain Vijaya Diagnostic has a better Ebitda margin of 41.48 per cent.
Selling shareholders include Somnath Chatterjee, Ritu Mittal, and Satish Kumar Verma. Meanwhile, OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius Limited, Munna Lal Kejriwal, and Santosh Kumar Kejriwal are the investor selling shareholders. OrbiMed, which has remained invested in Suraksha for eight years, is making a partial exit and will retain a 13 per cent stake in the diagnostics chain after the issue.