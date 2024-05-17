Business Standard
Bajaj Mutual Fund adds to variety in multi-asset allocation category

Takes the dividend yield route to differentiate in the emerging hybrid category

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

The multi-asset allocation category, which has the most number of differentiated offerings in the mutual fund space, has seen the addition of another distinguished offering in Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund.

The fund house has taken the dividend yield route to generate regular income while also lowering the volatility of the equity portion. According to the fund house, the equity allocation will generally range from 65 to 70 per cent.
"We will look for companies that are growing their profits at a good pace and giving healthy dividends. As the profits are growing, the chances of capital appreciation are also higher. In addition, the volatility in stock prices of higher dividend-paying companies is also lower," said Nimesh Chandan, Chief Investment Officer of Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, adding that presently one can create a good portfolio with an average dividend yield of 1.5 to 1.8 per cent.

The scheme will invest 20 to 25 per cent in fixed-income instruments and 10 to 12 per cent in gold.

The multi-asset allocation category has seen a spurt of new launches in the last year as mutual funds' focus shifted to hybrids post the change in the debt fund taxation at the start of financial year 2024. Mutual funds have looked to innovate in the multi-asset space. Many of the new launches have chosen to opt for an asset allocation strategy that will qualify for the erstwhile debt fund taxation rather than taking the equity taxation route, which was the norm prior to the tax change. The funds in these categories also differ from the asset allocation point of view, with some choosing higher commodity or equity derivative exposure.
First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

