Lenovo unveils ThinkBook Plus Gen5 Hybrid with Windows base, Android tablet

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen5 Hybrid is a one-of-its-kind device with two products rolled into one, a Microsoft Windows laptop base system and an Android-powered tablet

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen5 Hybrid

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Lenovo has unveiled the ThinkBook Plus Gen5 Hybrid offers, a unique two-in-one with two products rolled into one – a Microsoft Windows laptop base system and an Android-powered tablet. Essentially, the ThinkBook Plus Gen5 Hybrid has two products that can be used together as a Windows PC or independently as Windows PC with base connected to the external monitor and Android tablet with display detached from the base.

In laptop mode, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen5 Hybrid works like a Windows laptop powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD for storage, and a 75WHr battery all housed in the base. With the display detached, the base of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Station can be connected to an external monitor for it to work like a PC.
The display module is a standalone device itself, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor with  12GB RAM and  256GB on-board storage. When detached from the Hybrid station, the 14-inch 2.8K OLED display can function like an Android tablet with a 38WHr battery.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid: Specification
 
Display: 14-inch, 2.8K OLED Touch/Pen, DCI-P3 100 per cent
Processor: Hybrid Station: Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor / Hybrid Tab: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen
OS: Hybrid Station: Microsoft Windows 11 / Hybrid Tab: Android 13
RAM: Hybrid Station: 32GB / Hybrid Tab: 12GB
Storage: Hybrid Station: 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD / Hybrid Tab: 256GB UFS3.1
Ports: Hybrid Station: 2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 1x Combo Audio Jack / Hybrid Tab: 1 x USB-C
Connectivity: Hybrid Station: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 / Hybrid Tab: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
Rear camera: 13MP + 5MP
Front camera: FHD+IR

Topics : Lenovo Lenovo launch Android Microsoft Window tablet Technology

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

