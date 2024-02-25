Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund: Trailblazer in performance, asset growth

Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund, launched in August 2009, has consistently ranked in the top 30 percentile of the aggressive hybrid fund category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through December 2023.



The fund’s month-end assets under management increased from Rs 20 crore in December 2020 to Rs 1,064 crore in December 2023, at an annualised rate of 274.3 per cent versus the category’s 15.9 per cent.



Bharat Lahoti, Bhavesh Jain, and Dhawal Dalal have been managing this fund since October 2021, October 2015, and November 2021.



The fund aims to provide capital growth and current