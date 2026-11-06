Equity inflows moderate, flexicap funds lead in Samvat 2082 amid volatility
Flexicap, smallcap and midcap funds accounted for 62% of equity inflows in Samvat 2082, while investments in sectoral and thematic schemes fell by over two-thirds.
Abhishek Kumar
premium
Listen to This Article
Mutual fund (MF) investors lowered their equity scheme deployment in Samvat 2082 even as they continued to invest into flexicap, smallcap and midcap funds. The net investments into active equity scheme during the October 2025-September 2026 period stood at ₹3.6 trillion, 8 per cent lower compared to ₹3.9 trillion in the October 2024-September 2025 period.