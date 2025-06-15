Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Equity MF assets cross ₹40 trillion mark for the first time, shows data

Equity MF assets cross ₹40 trillion mark for the first time, shows data

Steady SIPs braved last year's fall - and cashed in when the market turned

Active equity funds accounted for 78 per cent of aggregate equity AUM, while passive funds made up the remaining 22 per cent.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Assets managed by equity mutual fund (MF) schemes — active and passive — breached the ₹40 trillion mark in May, a first.
 
Equity schemes have been the main engine of growth for the MF industry’s assets under management (AUM), with rising asset values driven by both market gains and steady inflows.
 
Growth in equity AUM has outpaced that of the overall industry in recent years, pushing equity schemes’ share of aggregate MF assets to 57 per cent in May 2025, up from 55 per cent in the same month last year. 
