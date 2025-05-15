Equity mutual fund cash levels soar for 5th month on global uncertainties

Cash-holding in equity mutual fund (MF) schemes went up for the fifth straight month in April as fund managers continued with a restrained approach amid global trade uncertainties.

As of April 30, equity schemes from the top-20 fund houses were holding 7.2 per cent of their portfolios in cash, compared to 6.9 per cent in March, and 6.8 per cent in February, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The aggregate cash-holding in April was the highest at least since May 2021.

At the industry level (including all fund houses), the cash-holding was at 6.1 per cent, a