ET Money suspends investments, SIP registration in Quant MF schemes

Online mutual fund (MF) distribution platform ET Money on Friday said it had suspended fresh lumpsum investments and SIP registration in Quant MF schemes owing to pending 'business and operational integration' with the fund house.

ET Money will, however, allow existing SIPs to continue.

The platform, which used to work under a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) licence, recently registered as an execution-only platform (EOP) with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). The company has to get into agreements with each fund house separately after negotiations on transaction fee.

AMCs can pay a maximum fee of Rs 2 per transaction. ET Money said it had managed to get into agreement with all fund houses except for Quant.

"ET Money has been able to engage and work with all AMCs for this operational movement, except Quant Mutual Fund. As a team, we have been trying to engage Quant Mutual Fund since December 2023. However, our efforts to get started were unsuccessful," it stated.

The company added that the talks have resumed with Quant MF after the suspension of transactions on May 31.