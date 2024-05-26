Prize money for IPL 2024 winners; how much orange, purple cap winners get?

The winner of IPL 2024 will be revealed today (May 26) after the conclusion of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) final match. BCCI has announced the prize money for the IPL 2024 champions with a prize pool of Rs 46.5 crore.

Both Kolkata and Hyderabad played an aggressive brand of cricket and thus got a place in the IPL 2024 grand finale.

KKR have finished as champions both times they finished the group stages in the top 2 - winning the title in both 2012 and 2014.

How much the prize money IPL 2024 winner gets?

The winner of KKR vs SRH final match today will get Rs 20 crore as prize money.

What is the prize money of the IPL 2024 runner-up team?

The runner-up of IPL 2024 will get a prize money of Rs 13 crore.

What is the prize money for purple Cap and orange Cap winner?

Virat Kohli is expected to win the orange cap with the most 741 runs in the Indian Premier League. He will receive the prize money of Rs 15 lakh as the orange cap winner,

Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel has 24 wickets and in all likelihood, he will keep the Purple Cap. Patel will also get Rs 15 lakh.

Prize money of Emerging Player and Most Valuable Player

The Emerging Player of the Year will get INR 20 lakh while the Most Valuable Player will be paid INR 12 lakh.