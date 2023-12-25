High smallcap valuations, temper return expectations: Kotak MF CIO

Midcap and smallcap companies’ annualised earnings growth is expected to be 8–9 per cent higher than that of largecaps. This outperformance is crucial for their relatively higher valuations to sustain, says HARSHA UPADHYAYA, chief investment officer, equity, Kotak Mutual Fund (MF). In an email interaction with Abhishek Kumar, Upadhyaya says domestic-facing sectors like automotive, cement, and construction are a better bet right now as global uncertainties prevail. Edited excerpts:

Midcaps and smallcaps have outperformed largecaps by a wide margin this year. How have valuation differentials changed?



Midcap and smallcap segments have outperformed the largecap segment by over 20 per cent