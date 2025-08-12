Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / MF roster swells to 50: 8 licences issued in 2 years, 8 more await Sebi nod

This phase has also been marked by growing adoption of systematic investment plans for MF investing, ensuring a consistent flow of investments into the industry

The top 10 MF players account for over 75 per cent of the ₹75 trillion assets under management industry. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Competition in the mutual fund (MF) industry is heating up with the entry of a raft of new players over the past two years.
The MF player count, which hovered around 40 for over a decade, has risen to 50, with eight new licences issued in the past two years. The most recent entrants include JioBlackRock, The Wealth Company, and Choice. 
The surge in interest in the MF business comes after nearly five years of high growth. The industry has seen a threefold increase in assets during this period, as a rising equity market expanded the investor base. 
