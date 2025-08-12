MF roster swells to 50: 8 licences issued in 2 years, 8 more await Sebi nod

Competition in the mutual fund (MF) industry is heating up with the entry of a raft of new players over the past two years.

The MF player count, which hovered around 40 for over a decade, has risen to 50, with eight new licences issued in the past two years. The most recent entrants include JioBlackRock, The Wealth Company, and Choice.

The surge in interest in the MF business comes after nearly five years of high growth. The industry has seen a threefold increase in assets during this period, as a rising equity market expanded the investor base.

This phase has