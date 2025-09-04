Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MFs' equity buying surges to 10-month high in August, shows strong inflows

Equity mutual fund (MF) investments surged in August to a 10-month high, indicating strong inflows into equity MF schemes post-July's record highs, despite a market correction

MF investments have been largely supported by systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows, which remained resilient despite volatility.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investments into equity mutual funds (MFs) remained elevated in August after hitting a record high of Rs 42,702 crore in July, driven by a sharp increase in secondary market purchases by fund managers.
 
MFs ramped up their equity investments in August, with net purchases surging to Rs 70,500 crore — the second-highest monthly tally on record. The only higher deployment was seen in October 2024, when equity buying touched Rs 90,770 crore, the highest ever for a single month.
 
The quantum of net equity buying by MFs depends on several factors — inflows and outflows from equity (including passive) and
