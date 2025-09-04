Above 350 cc bikes to see spike in sales, industry majors to realign plans

The raising of GST rates on motorcycles above the engine capacity of 350 cc to 40 per cent, up from the current 31 per cent, may lead to a rise in sales until September 22. However, in the long run, it may affect the plans of premium manufacturers in a segment dominated by Royal Enfield. Companies like Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp may have to realign their strategy to compete with Royal Enfield, and this could also impact the much-anticipated Norton brand launch by TVS Motor in India.
Royal Enfield contributes the lion’s share of the 350-500 cc market with its J-Series platform products like Classic, Bullet, Hunter, and Meteor. It also dominates the 450-cc and 650-cc markets. Despite this, Royal Enfield is expected to benefit from the move as 81 per cent of its portfolio (below 350 cc) saw a 10 per cent GST reduction. For Hero MotoCorp, the segment contributed 94 per cent of volume, for TVS Motor it is 70 per cent, and for Bajaj Auto, it is around 49 per cent.
“A 9 per cent increase in GST for two-wheelers above 350 cc would mean that Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp may have to realign their product strategy to better compete against Royal Enfield. It could also be negative for TVS Motor’s upcoming Norton-branded motorcycles,” said a report by BNP Paribas Securities India.
This follows Royal Enfield's managing director Siddhartha Lal's call for a uniform 18 per cent GST for all two-wheelers, made on social media last week. While he said that lowering GST for under-350 cc will help broaden access, raising GST for above-350 cc would damage a segment vital to India's global edge. “For Royal Enfield (RE), its up-to-350 cc segment (81 per cent of mix) stands to benefit, while its above-350 cc domestic segment (8 per cent of mix) will be adversely impacted by the higher GST rates,” said a Motilal Oswal report. In the vehicles above 350 cc, Royal Enfield sold around 84,698 units in FY25, while Bajaj Auto recorded 65,012 units.