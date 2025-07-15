Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 12:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MFs trim blue-chip holdings, cash reserves to capitalise on block deals

MFs trim blue-chip holdings, cash reserves to capitalise on block deals

Fund managers acquired shares worth ₹10,500 crore in Asian Paints, with SBI MF and ICICI Prudential MF leading the purchase of a nearly 5 per cent stake sold by Reliance Industries

In total, MFs injected nearly Rs 46,000 crore into domestic equities in June.

Samie Modak
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Domestic mutual funds (MFs) strategically reduced holdings in blue-chip stocks and cash reserves to make significant investments in companies involved in large block deals in June.
 
Fund managers acquired shares worth ₹10,500 crore in Asian Paints, with SBI MF and ICICI Prudential MF leading the purchase of a nearly 5 per cent stake sold by Reliance Industries. MFs also invested ₹8,200 crore in Vishal Mega Mart, where Kedaara Capital sold a 19.6 per cent for ₹10,223 crore.
 
They also invested ₹4,900 crore in Bajaj Finserv, where promoter entities divested 1.8 per cent stake sale for ₹5,506 crore.
 
According to Nuvama
