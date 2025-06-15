Motilal Oswal Mid Cap Fund: Spots moats before the drawbridge comes up

Motilal Oswal Mid Cap Fund, launched in February 2014, has ranked in the top 30 percentile of the midcap fund category in the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three straight quarters through March 2025. The fund has been managed by Niket Shah since July 2020 and Ajay Khandelwal since October 2024. Its month-end assets under management rose to ₹26,028 crore in March 2025, up from ₹2,641 crore in March 2022.

The fund aims to deliver long-term capital appreciation and steady income by investing in quality midcap companies with durable competitive advantages and clear growth visibility.

Trailing returns

The fund