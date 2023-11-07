Mutual Fund licence seekers' queue thins amid withdrawals, fast approvals

Fast-track clearances from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), along with withdrawal of applications amid regulatory changes, have brought down the pending list of mutual fund (MF) licence seekers.

At the end of September, there were only two pending mutual fund applications from AngelOne and Unifi Capital. By comparison, there were 11 applications before the market regulator at the start of calendar 2023.

Since March 2023, the regulator has dished out final approvals to four asset management companies (AMCs). These are Bajaj Finserv, Old Bridge Capital Management, Helios Capital and Zerodha. These AMCs had already obtained in-principle approvals before the start of the year.

Of the remaining seven applicants — Alpha Alternatives, Unifi Capital, Alchemy Capital Management, Angel One, Emkay Global Financial Services, Abira Securities and Wizemarkets Analytics — most of the names are missing in the latest list put out by Sebi. The reasons behind their absence could either be withdrawal of application or a technical issue. One of the bigger names in the queue for an MF licence — PhonePe — had withdrawn its application last year.

"We are not continuing with the AMC licence as we will focus on our distribution strength and will not get into manufacturing of products," a PhonePe spokesperson said.

Emkay Global, which received in-principle approval in April 2023, withdrew its application in September citing changes in net worth criteria and other norms for sponsors and asset management companies.

"Owing to some material changes in the net worth criteria and other norms for sponsors and asset management companies… the sponsor company has reviewed these newly implemented provisions of the said Sebi notification and its potential impact on our mutual fund/AMC application as sponsor, and the management has decided not to pursue the application," the company informed exchanges.

Deepak Shenoy, Founder and CEO of CapitalMind, said his company is still in contention for the licence and the application might be missing in the latest list due to a change in the name of the company.

The rest of the applicants, whose names are missing, could not be reached for comments.

Sebi brought material changes to the regulatory framework for MF sponsors in June to facilitate entry of new players and also to ensure the financial stability of sponsors.

One of the key changes was higher net worth criteria for those taking the alternative eligibility criteria. The minimum net-worth criteria for applicants not meeting the profitability requirements has been raised to Rs 150 crore from Rs 100 crore previously.

"These recent amendments have ushered in significant changes, and their potential impact on the industry is multifaceted. Firstly, the stricter eligibility criteria for sponsors may serve as a double-edged sword. While they aim to enhance financial stability, these amplified requirements might create financial barriers for smaller sponsors, potentially leading to market concentration favouring larger sponsors. This could result in reduced diversity and competition, which has been a hallmark of the MF industry," said Roopal Bajaj, Leader - Funds, Singhania & Co.

In addition, the filing of new applications has also come down. The Jio Financial-Blackrock JV was yet to file its application before the end of September. Besides, applying for a new licence, a new entrant can even scoop up an existing MF player.

Businesses, including start-ups and PMS players, queued up for an MF licence post the introduction of alternative eligibility criteria by Sebi in December 2020. The alternate route opened the doors for players who failed to meet the three-year profitability criteria, provided they had a net worth of over Rs 100 crore.

Sebi has sped up the process of clearing MF applications across processes. The pendency of new fund offering (NFO) applications has also come down drastically compared to last year. In several cases, NFOs have managed to obtain regulatory clearances in less than a month.