Mutual funds and equities fastest-growing asset classes, says report

Mutual funds (MFs) and direct equities have emerged as the fastest-growing asset classes, outpacing deposits. However, India still lags far behind developed economies in household allocation to these instruments — compared to countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, China, and Brazil — according to the How India Invests 2025 report conducted by Bain & Company in association with Groww, released on Monday.

By the end of 2025, Indian household wealth is projected to reach ₹1,300-1,400 trillion, with investible assets accounting for 35 per cent of total household assets, up from 28 per cent