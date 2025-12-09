Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 06:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mutual funds and equities fastest-growing asset classes, says report

Yet India's household allocation remains far below US, UK, Canada

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 6:02 AM IST

Mutual funds (MFs) and direct equities have emerged as the fastest-growing asset classes, outpacing deposits. However, India still lags far behind developed economies in household allocation to these instruments — compared to countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, China, and Brazil — according to the How India Invests 2025 report conducted by Bain & Company in association with Groww, released on Monday.
 
By the end of 2025, Indian household wealth is projected to reach ₹1,300-1,400 trillion, with investible assets accounting for 35 per cent of total household assets, up from 28 per cent
