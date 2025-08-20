Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Retail investors cling to risky mutual funds even as HNIs pare exposure

Retail investors cling to risky mutual funds even as HNIs pare exposure

In the September 2024-June 2025 period, while retail investors continued with their high-risk bets, HNI portfolios veered towards safer options in the MF space

MFs classify an investment account as HNI if it receives over ₹2 lakh in a single instalment.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Retail investors and high net-worth individual (HNI) investors reacted differently to the equity market volatility over the past nine months, going by their mutual fund (MF) investment pattern.
 
In the September 2024-June 2025 period, while retail investors continued with their high-risk bets, HNI portfolios veered towards safer options in the MF space.
 
According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), retail investors' share in the total assets under management (AUM) of smallcap funds rose from 63.4 per cent in September 2024 to 65.2 per cent in June 2025. In the same period, HNI investors' share declined
