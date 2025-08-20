Retail investors cling to risky mutual funds even as HNIs pare exposure

Retail investors and high net-worth individual (HNI) investors reacted differently to the equity market volatility over the past nine months, going by their mutual fund (MF) investment pattern.

In the September 2024-June 2025 period, while retail investors continued with their high-risk bets, HNI portfolios veered towards safer options in the MF space.

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), retail investors' share in the total assets under management (AUM) of smallcap funds rose from 63.4 per cent in September 2024 to 65.2 per cent in June 2025. In the same period, HNI investors' share declined