Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SIP's full cup: Lowest stoppage ratio in over two years, shows data

SIP account discontinuation moderated in February, despite the regulator highlighting valuation concerns in the mid and smallcap space

SIP, investment, mutual fund
Premium

Representational Image

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as new systematic investment plan (SIP) account registrations dropped last month, the net SIP account additions came in higher than in January.

The increase in net additions came on the back of an improved SIP stoppage ratio of 42 per cent, the lowest since November 2021.

The SIP stoppage ratio is the number of SIP accounts closed or matured as a percentage of new account additions.

The lower the SIP closure ratio, the better, as it indicates higher retention of SIP investors.

The ratio has eased in the past few months after staying above 50 per cent in the

Also Read

Equity mutual fund flows hit two-year high on NFOs and robust SIPs

Chart shows why it is better to start an SIP at the top of a market cycle

SIP or lumpsum? How should you invest if you are sitting on idle cash

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

HDFC Top 100 Fund: 27 years on, Rs 10,000 SIP grows to Rs 6.9 crore

MFs impose curbs on smallcap funds; Franklin MF latest to restrict inflows

ICICI Prudential mutual fund buys Star Health's shares for Rs 193 crore

HDFC Top 100 Fund: The top 30% ranking and steady asset growth

Small, mid-caps log biggest weekly decline in 15 months, shows data

Nippon Mutual Fund releases small, midcap fund stress-test report

Topics : SIP SIP Mutual funds Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon