SIP's full cup: Lowest stoppage ratio in over two years, shows data

Even as new systematic investment plan (SIP) account registrations dropped last month, the net SIP account additions came in higher than in January.

The increase in net additions came on the back of an improved SIP stoppage ratio of 42 per cent, the lowest since November 2021.

The SIP stoppage ratio is the number of SIP accounts closed or matured as a percentage of new account additions.

The lower the SIP closure ratio, the better, as it indicates higher retention of SIP investors.

The ratio has eased in the past few months after staying above 50 per cent in the