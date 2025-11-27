Stocks, mutual funds gaining fast as savers shift allegiance from banks

Incremental flows of household savings into stock markets and mutual funds (MFs) relative to bank deposits have more than doubled over the past year.

For every ₹100 worth of savings invested in bank deposits, households invested ₹45.2 in MFs and equities in 2024-25 (FY25), shows a Business Standard analysis of data from the November Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Bulletin. The corresponding figure was ₹21.2 in 2023-24 (FY24). The total money that MFs manage was ₹79.9 trillion as of October 2025. This is 33 per cent of the aggregate banking deposits of ₹241.7 trillion. MFs accounted for around 29 per