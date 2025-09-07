27 issuers and one mega deal: 2025 QIP issuances tell a split story

Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI's ₹25K crore fundraise hides a stark contrast - most companies trail last year's pace

A QIP allows a company to issue new shares to a select group of investors at a discount to the market price.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Qualified institutional placements (QIPs) have slowed in 2025 after a record-breaking year for fundraising. 
As of August, 27 companies have raised ₹57,254 crore, compared with 58 firms that raised ₹64,924 crore during the same period in 2024. Excluding State Bank of India’s ₹25,000 crore fundraise — the largest QIP ever in the domestic market — the total capital raised this year would be less than half of last year’s figures. 
Bankers link the slowdown in QIP activity to the broader equity market selloff. 
“Markets have been turbulent for most of the year due to US tariff concerns and other factors,”
