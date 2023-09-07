Confirmation

Heatmap

360 ONE launches global platform 30 ONE Global, appoints new team

The 360 ONE Global team, apart from Malhotra, will have Arunabh Banerjee and Pankaj Nagrath

Wealth management

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
360 ONE wealth and alternatives-focused asset management group, earlier known as IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, on Thursday announced the launch of its global platform, 360 ONE Global. It has roped in industry veteran Vikram Malhotra as co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the platform.

360 ONE Global will start the business by developing a product and service proposition for offshore wealth and investment advisory to complement the existing platform in the Indian onshore market, it said in a release.

Malhotra has served as the global market head for Global South Asia & Middle East at the Bank of Singapore. He has over three decades of experience across several institutions, including Barclays, UBS, and ABN AMRO, in countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai and the UK.

Apart from Malhotra, the 360 ONE Global team will have Arunabh Banerjee and Pankaj Nagrath, who have held leadership roles at the Bank of Singapore and Barclays. They will be stationed at key locations such as Singapore and Dubai.

360 ONE manages assets totalling around Rs 3.83 trillion.

Karan Bhagat, founder, managing director (MD) and CEO, 360 ONE, said, "By creating a comprehensive advisory capability for global wealth and investments, we are reshaping the offshore landscape for Indian wealth managers. Vikram is best placed to fulfil the global ambitions of 360 ONE with an unparalleled track record of building and managing highly regarded and market-leading Global NRI franchises multiple times."

Malhotra added, "With a strong foundation in India, built over the last 15 years, 360 ONE is well poised to offer exceptional financial excellence to clients worldwide. Our collaborative approach and diverse capabilities position us to replicate 360 ONE's remarkable success story on a global scale."

"We are eager to harness the untapped potential of global wealth clients, including Non-Resident Indians, West Asian and Asian wealth clients, as well as Family Offices," he said.

He also said that the platform's ongoing plans encompass expanding teams across various disciplines, spanning product, investment, client coverage, and platform development.

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

