Stock market LIVE updates: SGX Nifty is suggesting a lower opening for domestic indices for a second straight day on Tuesday. At 7:15 AM, the index was 45 points down at 18,829.Stock-specific action and global cues will be the key market movers today.In Asia, markets lacked firm direction owing to nil cues from Wall Street, which was shut on Monday on account of Juneteenth holiday. Mainland Chinese markets were mixed following the rate cut announcement wherein China's one-year and five-year loan prime rate have been slashed by 10 basis points. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.22 per cent, while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.24 per cent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.32 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei, too, reversed losses to edge 0.17 per cent higher. South Korea's Kospi, too, was off lows and was now quoting just 0.05 per cent lower. Stocks to WatchInterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo has placed a 500-aircraft order with Airbus SE, surpassing the recent historical 470-aircraft order of Air India in March. HDFC AMC: Abrdn Investment Management will sell 21.8 million shares, amounting to a stake of 10.2 per cent, in HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) via a block deal on June 20. The offer price for the deal will be in the range of Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,892.45 per share, down 4.9 per cent as against the company's Monday's closing price of Rs 1,891.10 apiece.Timken India: Timken Singapore will offer 6.3 million shares of Timken India at the floor price of Rs 3,000 apiece, representing a discount of up to 14 per cent on Monday's closing price. The seller has a 90 days lock up.IIFL Securities: Market regulator Sebi has barred the company from onboarding any new client for two years in respect of its business as a stockbroker.